Brokerages Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.57). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.82.

LBRT opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $16.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

