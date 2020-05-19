Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.23

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and traded as low as $53.53. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at $54.02, with a volume of 404,282 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from C$58.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 900.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.51.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

