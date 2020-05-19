Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys 5,086 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,439 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of NYSE F opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.49.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. bought 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 214,950 shares of company stock worth $1,104,694. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.