Buckingham Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 21,609 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 306,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 47,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,087.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisse B. Walter bought 3,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, for a total transaction of $123,750.94. Insiders have purchased 38,758 shares of company stock worth $631,351 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

OXY stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

