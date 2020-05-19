Buckingham Asset Management LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Kroger by 565.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 46.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $32.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger Co has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.