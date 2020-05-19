Buckingham Asset Management LLC Invests $88,000 in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth $2,634,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 107,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 440,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 55,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Raymond James lowered Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Marathon Oil from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $6.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman purchased 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares in the company, valued at $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner purchased 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

