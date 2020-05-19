Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of COF. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 7,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 17,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $581,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.65.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $61.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $97,490.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at $960,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

