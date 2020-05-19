CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.