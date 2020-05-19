Centamin (LON:CEY) Sets New 52-Week High at $183.40

Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.40 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 178.80 ($2.35), with a volume of 261368 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.45 ($2.35).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Centamin from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Centamin from GBX 127 ($1.67) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.30) price target (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 148 ($1.95) to GBX 172 ($2.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centamin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 154 ($2.03).

Get Centamin alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 129.45. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 39.74.

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.