CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

CenterPoint Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. CenterPoint Energy has a payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

CNP opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $30.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In related news, Director David J. Lesar purchased 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $200,535.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $110,285.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

