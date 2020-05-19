Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $17,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 94.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $171.78 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $179.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.42.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total transaction of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total value of $129,277.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,264.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,740 shares of company stock valued at $11,719,024 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.