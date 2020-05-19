Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Northland Securities

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Chegg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Chegg from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Chegg from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

CHGG opened at $62.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.61. Chegg has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 7.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.48 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 49,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total transaction of $3,206,313.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,474,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 86,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $3,467,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,574,645.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,869 shares of company stock worth $23,516,650. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $16,309,211,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chegg by 119.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,631,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,728,000 after buying an additional 2,520,328 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $51,327,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 122.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,174,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,821,000 after buying an additional 1,196,589 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

