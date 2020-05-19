Chicago Equity Partners LLC Cuts Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in J2 Global by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,703,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,651,000 after buying an additional 936,975 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $51,678,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in J2 Global by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,273,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,040,000 after purchasing an additional 355,483 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth $12,518,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J2 Global by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 744,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,711,000 after purchasing an additional 163,769 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on J2 Global in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

J2 Global stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48. J2 Global Inc has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares in the company, valued at $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

