Chicago Equity Partners LLC Purchases 28,085 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 171.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,085 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after acquiring an additional 130,811 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. 60.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares in the company, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

