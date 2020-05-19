Chicago Equity Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,415,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $489,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Sharmistha Dubey sold 144,221 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $11,011,273.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 207,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,669.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 9,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $773,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,302.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. Match Group Inc has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $95.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Match Group had a return on equity of 199.73% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Match Group Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MTCH shares. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Match Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Match Group from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.26.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

