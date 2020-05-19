Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $69.98 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 777,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.7% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $69,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,031,000 after buying an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

