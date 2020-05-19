Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.16

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.16 and traded as low as $29.93. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF shares last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 1,109 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81.

Get Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned 0.11% of Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI)

ALPS ETF Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust offers a number of Funds, each of which has an investment objective, tracks a particular index and utilizes either a replication or representative sampling strategy (the Funds). Each Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (ETF).

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.