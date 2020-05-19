Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 2,795 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.9% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $261.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day moving average of $118.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

