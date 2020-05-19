Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stock Holdings Boosted by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.4% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 114,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,932,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.3% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 27.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $167.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -936.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 14.61% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Cfra cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

