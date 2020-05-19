Cozad Asset Management Inc. Acquires 845 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth $36,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.34. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

