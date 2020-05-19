Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CURLF. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Curaleaf from $5.50 to $5.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Curaleaf from $4.10 to $4.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curaleaf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.72.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It cultivates, processes, markets, and/or dispenses a range of cannabis products in various operating markets, including flower, pre-rolls and flower pods, dry-herb vaporizer cartridges, concentrates for vaporizing, concentrates for dabbing, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.