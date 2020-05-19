Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to Issue $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Discover Financial Services has raised its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Discover Financial Services has a payout ratio of 82.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Discover Financial Services to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Discover Financial Services from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.47.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

