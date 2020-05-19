Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 156 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MTN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $278.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.91.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $189.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $255.37. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $924.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

