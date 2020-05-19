Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $430,864,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,121,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,121,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,138,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 803,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after buying an additional 316,711 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cfra raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.77.

Shares of GD opened at $139.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.69. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

