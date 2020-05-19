Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $379,000 Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,728,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

IXN stock opened at $215.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.13. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $155.91 and a twelve month high of $232.08.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

