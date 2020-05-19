Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $381,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.14. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $40.42 and a one year high of $63.69.

About Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.