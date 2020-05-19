Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $423,000 Stock Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.11% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHSC. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $254,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day moving average is $24.91. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $15.83 and a 1-year high of $29.28.

