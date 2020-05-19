Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $428,000 Stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $105.60 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $151.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day moving average of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The company had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCA. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.