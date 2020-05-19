Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.17% of Global Water Resources worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GWRS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

GWRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

GWRS opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Global Water Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $237.54 million, a PE ratio of 186.67, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Water Resources Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

Global Water Resources Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.