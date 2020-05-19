Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,570,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,102,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,946,000 after purchasing an additional 621,114 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,681,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,681,000 after buying an additional 595,314 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 20,051.5% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 561,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,412,000 after purchasing an additional 558,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,767,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,723,000 after purchasing an additional 455,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $124.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $161.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.43.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.82. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Dennis V. Arriola bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,730.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 44,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,099.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.93.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

