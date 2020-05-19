Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 59,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,185,000 after purchasing an additional 112,405 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $2,054,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.67. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.44%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

