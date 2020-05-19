Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,295,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.45. Blackstone Group LP has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Group from $53.50 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.35.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 156,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $3,425,905.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock worth $41,383,583 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

