Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,176,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,507,000 after acquiring an additional 159,369 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,551,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,028,000 after purchasing an additional 177,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,453,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,910,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,709,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,233,000 after purchasing an additional 310,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,881,000 after purchasing an additional 799,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,774.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.