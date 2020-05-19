Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 6,360 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 366.3% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average is $75.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $94.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

