Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,718 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.13% of MFS Multimarket Income Trust worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 20,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 11.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,151 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMT opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

