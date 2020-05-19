Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 49,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $661,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $253.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.34. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $273.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

