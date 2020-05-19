Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,001 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 117,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund alerts:

Shares of EGF opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Inc (NYSE:EGF).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.