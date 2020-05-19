Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6,881.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 25,016,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,251,000 after buying an additional 24,658,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $811,074,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,120,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,883,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,104 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $50.97 on Tuesday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

