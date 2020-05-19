Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 4,580 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.22 per share, with a total value of $1,311,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 491,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,292,090. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE EPD opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.75%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

