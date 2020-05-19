Elefante Mark B Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Elefante Mark B raised its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.5% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,748,495,000 after acquiring an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,196,059,000 after acquiring an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $750,455,000 after acquiring an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,016,993,000 after acquiring an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

