Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.35

Empire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:EMPK)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.35 and traded as low as $9.15. Empire Bancorp shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 5,165 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

About Empire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMPK)

Empire Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Empire National Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in New York. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

