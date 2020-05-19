Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Enbridge by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 127,704,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,078,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,156 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,273,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,484,052,000 after buying an additional 299,685 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,147,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,001,263,000 after buying an additional 362,920 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,470,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $814,122,000 after buying an additional 243,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Enbridge by 746.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

