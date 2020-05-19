Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $69.52

Epwin Group PLC (LON:EPWN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.52 and traded as low as $69.15. Epwin Group shares last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 37,828 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 69.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44.

About Epwin Group (LON:EPWN)

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; conservatories; and insulated glazing units.

