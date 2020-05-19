Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 0.3% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $211.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.