Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 732 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 423.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXPD opened at $73.69 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

