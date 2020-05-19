Evoke Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 452 iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMF. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

CMF opened at $61.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.04. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $63.23.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

