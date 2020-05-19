Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in Target by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $125.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.93. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $70.09 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.68.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

