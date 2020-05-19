Evoke Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WRI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

WRI stock opened at $17.66 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $32.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Weingarten Realty Investors’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.24%.

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, with a total value of $228,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

