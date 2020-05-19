Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 14.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 254,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 31,228 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Nordstrom by 13.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JWN shares. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 248.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 64.94% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.