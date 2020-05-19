Evoke Wealth LLC Has $64,000 Stock Position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Evoke Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 57,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WELL opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.86. Welltower Inc has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $93.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

